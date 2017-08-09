Lady Titans swing into action

Arpan Dixit

Lady Titans golf head coach Jeremy Brummett doesn’t have a lot to work with this season, but don’t tell that to his three golfers who are trying to make it to the state tournament, individually. Having only three members on the team disqualifies you from competing in the overall team score.

The top three individual golfers outside of the top two teams will get a chance to compete at state.

“These girls live and breed golf and play whenever they can so motivation is not something I have needed to enforce.”

Senior Savannah Prigmore, junior Bekah Upchurch and freshman Emily Bechtel are the three Lady Titans looking for qualify for state competition this season.

Upchurch competed in the state tournament last year, so she will be vying to make it back.

Prigmore is also a member of the girls soccer team, so the team can look even smaller at times.

“With Savannah playing soccer, I have to heavily rely on my underclassmen this season,” said Brummett.

Due to the lack of players on the roster, The Lady Titans only compete in Saturday tournaments.

The Lady Titans will be on the course this Saturday, Aug. 12, as they travel to the Nelson County Invitational at Woodlawn Springs Golf Course.

