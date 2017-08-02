Lady Titans volleyball primed for big season

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Getting to the region tournament is always the goal for teams in their respective districts, but to get there and lose is a heartbreaking feeling.

That’s exactly what the Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball team endured last season as they lost to 12th region runner-up Pulaski County, who lost to powerhouse West Jessamine in the region finals.

Head coach Lynn Flach is in her second year as the volleyball coach, but has been around Mercer County athletics for quite some time. Flach is also the assistant coach for the Mercer County boys track team, who have won back-to-back state championships. She is definitely not a stranger to winning.

Last season, the Lady Titans were 14-18, 12-9 in region and 5-3 in district. Flach said they look to get over the hump this year by taking it one step at a time.

To beat a team like West Jessamine, Flach knows her team has to come prepared and ready to play. The Lady Titans lost a lot of close games last season and Flach hopes that being with this group for a full summer will correct those mistakes. “West Jessamine is just a phenomenal team,” said Flach. “This year, we are going to heavily rely on our defense and just being more scrappy out there on the court. We lost some big hitters from last season who are not easy to replace, but we have a lot of leadership and youth on this team.”

Flach talked about her team’s growth and how much better they have gotten in a short amount of time. “The amount of improvement those kids have made from their freshman year to this year is phenomenal,” she said. “You usually see improvement like that in the middle school level, but the sky is the limit for these girls.”

