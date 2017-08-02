Lady Bulldog volleyball returns five seniors

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs are primed for a big season with five seniors on the varsity squad and youth up and down the roster. Head coach Doug Rulon is excited to work with this group of girls and expects them to give their best effort night in and night out.

“We are going to rely on the seniors a lot this season, but we also have a couple young players who have improved tremendously,” said Rulon. “I’m looking forward to the balance the team is going to have this year.”

Burgin lost all but three games last season, one of them being a district game against East Jessamine, so Rulon knows the potential to win is there. With the roster he has this year, he hopes to see an improvement that will challenge the other teams in the district as well as the region.

Miranda Hungate, Autumn Ransdell, Savanah Burke, Alexis Tompkins and Makayla Goforth are the seniors for the Lady Bulldogs this season. Although the Lady Bulldogs have five seniors, they are pretty evenly distributed up and down the roster in terms of upperclassmen and underclassmen. Underclassmen Katelyn Stewart, Hannah Stewart and Chelsea Cocanougher will also have big roles on the varsity squad.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.