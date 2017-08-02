Campbellsville University Adds On To Conover Center

Campbellsville University is taking another step towards making Harrodsburg home to a full college campus.

Construction is beginning on a new 4,500-square-foot facility at the Conover Education Center that is estimated to be completed in October.

The new facility will house an academic support wing, classrooms, a chapel and office space.

This is the first step in creating a full college campus, not only from a classroom standpoint, but in every aspect in Harrodsburg, said Wes Taylor, regional director of development and church outreach at Campbellsville.

“This is the next step towards building a residential campus atmosphere in the future,” Taylor said.

