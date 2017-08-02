Bright Leaf to host scramble to benefit education center

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Conover Education Center Golf Event is back at Bright Leaf Golf Resort hosted by Campbellsville University (CU) on Monday, August 14, with registration starting at 8 a.m.

Breakfeast will be provided after registration with the third annual golf scramble to start at 9 a.m., with awards immediately following the scramble.

Participants will receive 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch, a goody bag, T-shirt and lots of prizes will be awarded.

50-percent of the proceeds go toward Church Outreach, which helped start the center, and 50-percent to the Conover Center.

For the participants, the price is $65 per player or $250 per team.

For a $175 hole sponsorship, a sign with your business names will be placed on the course. For a $1,000 tournament sponsorship, the business name will be placed on the tournament banner, on the digital sign at the Harrodsburg Center for six months and brand name presence on CU material to be released.

For more information, please contact Wes Carter at wvcarter@campbellsville.edu or call (270) 849-7575.