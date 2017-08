Douglas B. McAfee, 90, widower of Shelby Jean Mattingly, died on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Sept. 18, 1925, in Russellville, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ruth Bearden McAfee.

He was retired from Rand McNally, he was a member of Harrodsburg United Methodist Church and served in the Army during World War II.