Reigning Beauty: Emma Grace Buchanan Crowned Miss Mercer

Showers did not prevent good-sized crowds from attending the opening night of the 190th Mercer County Fair and Horse Show.

Sixty-five years of pageants were celebrated Monday night, along with crowning the new Miss Mercer, Mrs. Mercer and Teen Mercer County Fair and Horse Show. Emma Grace Buchanan, the 18 year old daughter of David and Stephanie Buchanan, won the title of Miss Mercer. She also won the fitness, interview and evening gown competition. Also named to the queen’s court were Shelbi Jackson, first runner-up; Hannah Lewis, second runner-up and photogenic winner; Kelsie Devine, third runner-up, and Skylar Winchester, fourth runner-up. Other award winners included Desiree Patton, Miss Congeniality, and the spirit awards went to Skylar Winchester and Montana Thornton.

“My experience in the pageant was awesome,” said Buchanan. “Kay (Burton) and Christine (Johnson) are so good at what they do. They really helped to boost my confidence and I really enjoyed doing it with my cheerleading teammates. We got to do one last fun thing together before heading off to college.”

Buchanan is attending the University of Kentucky where she will be studying business and marketing.

In its second year, the Mrs. Mercer County Fair pageant had eight contestants with Martina McKitric crowned queen. Members of the queen’s court included Amanda Massie, first runner-up, Denise Driscoll, second runner-up, and Karla Curtsinger winning most photogenic. The Mrs. Pageant is judged on poise and confidence on stage and when speaking during the active wear and formal dress portions.

The newly crowned Miss Teen Mercer County Fair was Riley Johnson, the 12-year-old daughter of Travis and Christine Johnson. She also won the photogenic and interview award. The queen’s court included Emory Rogers, first runner-up, and Caitie Collier, second runner up. Rogers also won the Bobby Pugh Memorial Outstanding Teen award and Lani Fairchild won Miss Congeniality. (Editor’s Note: additional photographs are on page 1-2B).

The rest of the week included the Pre-Teen Mercer Fair, Little Miss and Mister and Tiny Miss and Mister pageants. (Editor’s Note: photographs and results from those pageants will be in the Aug. 4 edition).

