Harrodsburg Forced To Buy Out New Police Officer’s Contract

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners have agreed to pay $21,580.99 to buy out a new policeman’s contract, but they’re not happy about it.

The commissioners voted unanimously to hire Patrolman Michael Todd Tims last month. However, his former employer, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, is demanding to be reimbursed for part of Tims’ contract.

Mayor Eddie Long said Harrodsburg would be essentially be paying Tims’ salary for time he worked somewhere else. However, Taylor County has state law on their side.

In Kentucky, if one law enforcement agency hires a police officer already under contract with a second law enforcement agency, the latter agency shall be reimbursed for “the actual costs incurred and expended which are associated with the initial hiring of that officer, including but not limited to the application process, training costs, equipment costs, salary and fringe benefits.”

Mayor Long said he agreed to reimburse Taylor County because “we already hired the guy and put him to work.” While Long said Tims was not to blame for the situation, the mayor was upset the city had not been informed beforehand how much money they would have to pay to employ Tims.

“If I’d known it would have cost $21,000 I wouldn’t have approved it,” Long said.

Commissioner Scott Moseley blamed Taylor County, who he said had been less than forthcoming. Moseley said the contact person in Taylor County had not returned phone calls because he had been “out baling hay.” Mosley also said there was a $5,000 discrepancy between the two agencies over Tims’ contract.

“We may have just been taken for $5-$6,000,” Long said. “We’ve got to do a better job in the future.”

Moseley said it would cost over $30,000 to train a new police officer, who would not be able to work alone for a year after completing the four-month long training academy.

