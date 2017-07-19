Nine Indicted By Mercer Grand Jury

The Mercer County Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug possession, receiving stolen property and burglary.

DRUG CHARGES

Billy Collins, 32, of 217 W. Factory Street, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. According to the initial complaint, on Saturday, June 3, Collins was knocking on doors on Chestnut Street looking for a needle to “shoot up.” Collins’ bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions, including reporting to pretrial services, random drug testing and was involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Ryan Evans (HPD) testified.

Kelsey Hopkins, 18, of 228 N. East Street, and Michael Conover, 25, of 105 Dry Branch Road, were both indicted on drug charges related to the same incident. Hopkins was charged with 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony, while Michael Conover was indicted for 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor. According to the original complaint, the couple were found intoxicated at Taco Bell on March 22 and arrested. The bond for both Hopkins and Conover was set at $5,000 bond with the drug-related conditions. Patrolman Ryan Evans (HPD) testified.

Mark Paulley, 53, of 10302 Oak Grove Road, Louisville, was charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (baggies), a class A misdemeanor. According to the original complaint, Paulley was stopped due to a cancelled registration plate. Paulley’s bail was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

William Smith, 26, of 532 Mooreland Avenue, was charged with 1st-degree possession of heroin, a class D felony, possession of drug paraphernalia (scales and syringes), a class A misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while his license was revoked or suspended, a class B misdemeanor. Smith was arrested on June 2. His bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Ryan Evans (HPD) testified.

Travis Peyton, 36, of 3415 Louisville Road, Salvisa, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while his license was revoked or suspended, a class B misdemeanor. Peyton was arrested on May 3. His bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Trooper Matt Hutti of the Kentucky State Police testified.

