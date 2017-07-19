Local Banks Raise Food For Local Students In Need

When thinking about problems in the class room, what comes to mind? Talking too much, discipline issues or even the now popular fidget spinners may be at the top of the list. However one classroom disruption that is often overlooked is hunger.

Chronic hunger can prevent students from making the most of a formal education, no matter how hard they try. Studies have shown that hunger can cause physical and psychological effects, making learning substantially difficult.

That’s where the Backpack Program with the Mercer County School’s Family Resource Centers (FRC) hope to make a difference.

The FRCs send supplemental food items each week with students who need a little help making sure there is enough to eat at home. To get the upcoming school year started, several local banks are helping with a food drive for the Backpack program.

“Working with programs at church, I saw how much need there is with some children. They are so appreciative of meals or any food they can get,” said Jennifer Broderick, who works at United Bank. She and her coworker, Jan Sexton, are spearheading the food drive.

“Spending $5 or $10 on food doesn’t sound like a lot, but if several will spend a little then it all adds up to be a big help to the children in our community,” said Broderick.

Items needs to be in plastic containers or canned. No glass items can be accepted. For more information on the backpack program contact Cindy Brown or Shelley Taylor at 733-7040 ext. 2901 or 733-7046.

