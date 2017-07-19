Just Like Coming Home: Spencer Tatum New Principal At MCSHS

Mercer County Schools has named Spencer Tatum as the new principal of the Mercer County Senior High School. Tatum has a long history with the area and the district. He taught social studies at the high school from 2004–2013. Tatum was introduced to the community on Monday night at a meet-and-greet event at Mercer County Senior High School.

“As either a student or staff member, I have spent 29 years of my years life in this school system. I am excited to be back where it all started and I cannot wait to begin my new role.” Spencer said.

Tatum brings with him a wealth of experience. He graduated from Mercer County in 1988. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Kentucky in 1993 and a Master of Arts in education in 1995. He then earned a Master of Arts in education with an emphasis on instructional leadership: principal in 2011 while at Mercer County from the University of Cumberlands. He has been the building assessment coordinator at Boyle County High School since 2013. He taught social studies at Harrodsburg High School from 1995–2004.

Tatum knows there is not much time to waste with the new school year approaching and said he is ready to get to work. One of his biggest goals is to prepare students in Mercer County to compete on a worldwide scale, he said.

“They have to prepare for a global economy,” Tatum said. “Their competition isn’t in Lawrenceburg, Stanford or Danville. They are competing against students in China and across the globe. We want to make sure they have the skills to be successful.”

