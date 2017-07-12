Mercer Students Prepare For School Year With Readifest

Mercer County Schools is preparing for the upcoming school year as they announce this year’s ReadiFest event on Thursday, July 27, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Senior High School.

ReadiFest is a district wide event held annually prior to the beginning of the school year. The goal is to prepare students for the upcoming year by assisting families with a location where their children can get everything needed for the first day of school.

The event offers school supplies, physicals, dental exams, vision screenings, information about community programs, and information about services available to students and their families.

All of the services provided are from local agencies and are completely free of charge to Mercer County students ages 3 to 18.

For the first time this year, the first 800 students to arrive will receive a free Titan tee shirt. The shirts will be available on a first come basis when doors open at 2:30 p.m. The event also will feature door prizes, face painting, free food and much more.

In order to participate in the event, students must be present. Adults cannot pick up bags for absent students. All students will receive one bag while supplies last.

Registration will be required upon entry.

For additional information about ReadiFest, contact the Family Resource Center coordinator at your child’s school or online at www.mercer.kyschools.us.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.