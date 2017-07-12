It’s Orange Barrel Time: Road Construction In Mercer County

It’s summer and that means orange barrels are blossoming all over Mercer County.

Construction season will be a busy one this year, with work starting on the Brooklyn Bridge over the Kentucky River, the Kennedy Mill Bridge over Herrington Lake and the bridge on Dixville Road as well as construction continuing on the Burgin sewer system. So motorists should be advised and look out for highway workers.

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways (KYTC).

Brooklyn Bridge

Lane closures are scheduled for the Brooklyn Bridge, which carries U.S. 68 over the Kentucky River.

Work will start at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 14, and run through Friday, August 11, according to the KYTC.

The temporary closures are necessary for bridge overlay operations—the application of a layer of hot bituminous paving—according to KYTC spokesperson Natasha Lacy.

While one lane will remain open at all times, motorists can take US 27 and Kentucky Route 152 as alternative routes.

Dixville Road

The closure of the bridge on Dixville Road/Kentucky Route 1941 started on Tuesday, July 11, and will run through Tuesday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closure is necessary for bridge deck repair work to be completed, Lacy said.

The bridge is located at milepoint 3.523. Northbound motorists can turn right on Old Dixville Road, left on John Horn Road and right on Deep Creek Road. Southbound travelers can reverse the directions.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.