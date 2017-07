Betty Ann Catlett Wheeler, 78, widow of George Kenneth Wheeler, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Nov. 21, 1938, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Myra Kinmon Catlett.

She retired as the first Bookmobile Librarian for the Mercer County Library, was a member of the Bethel #1 Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as pianist.