11U All-Star’s season ends against Winchester

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County 11U All-Star’s season ended Sunday evening after two losses over the weekend. Here is a recap of their games against Eastern and Winchester.

Sunday, Winchester

It was not the way the Mercer County 11U All-Stars wanted to end their season, but the Winchester All-Stars were just a little bit better on Sunday night, defeating Mercer 7-3. Byron Collier started the game for Mercer and took the loss, pitching two and one-thirds innings, surrendering five runs on five hits, with two walks. Eastern’s second inning also ended with a 6-4-3 double play turned by Regon Southworth, Branson Sims and Wade Lane.

Saturday, Eastern

Losing a baseball game can be discouraging, but being shutout and to lose by 10 or more runs is simply heartbreaking. The Eastern All-Starts defeated the Mercer 11U All-Start on Saturday night by a final score of 14-0. Mercer didn’t help themselves on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 10 total errors on the night. Mercer also only had one hit during the game by Landon Yates in the second inning. Keenan Hobbs took the loss for Mercer, pitching three innings, surrendering 11 runs on five hits, three strikeouts and two walks. Wade Lane, Southworth and Cheek came in to relieve Hobbs, but it was too little too late at that point.

