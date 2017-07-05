Anderson County too much for 12U All-Stars

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Baseball is a game that can go either way, no matter who is in the lineup and on the mound. Unfortunately, this game didn’t go as planned for the Mercer County 12 and under all-star team, as they fell to Anderson County 14-2 in four innings on Saturday, July 1.

Seth Caton, Evan Hart, Andrew Sheperson and Heath Shewmaker were the four Mercer all-stars to record a hit. Caton recorded the only run batted in for Mercer, scoring Wesley Jordan. The other Mercer run came on a wild pitch before Caton’s RBI.

Jordan pitched one and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs on five hits, three strikeouts and no walks. Will Nichols came in for relief, pitching two innings, surrendering seven runs on five hits, one strikeout and one walk.

Mercer fell behind early and when you’re trying to win a game as important as this one, it is hard to make a comeback against a team that was clicking on all cylinders.

Anderson County scored one run in the first, two in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth, finishing with 14 runs on 12 hits with no errors. Mercer scored their lone two runs in the second inning, finishing with two runs on four hits and seven errors.

After the second inning, the game looked as if it was heading for a classic finish in the latter innings. But, the third and fourth inning was when everything went wrong for Mercer.

Giving up five in the third and six in the fourth was all Anderson County needed to advance.

The Mercer all-stars put up a great fight this summer and individually with their Little League teams and the kids are eager to get back out on the field to try and improve their game.

HITS – Caton 1, Sheperson 1, Shewmaker 1, Hart 1.

RBI – Caton 1.

2B – Caton 1.