NANCY LAMB

Nancy Laverne McRay Lamb, born into this life Nov. 8, 1929, to Burnel and Hester McRay, went to live her eternal life with Christ on Sept. 2, 2016.

She was born in Harrodsburg, but has the fondest memories of her family home at Rosehill, where her mother went too soon to be with Jesus at just 35.

Laverne and her sister, Florence, spent most days in the past year on the phone reminiscing about those times and looking forward to seeing their parents in heaven, especially their Mama.

Her siblings include; Donald McRay (in eternity with her), Florence McRay Larson, Judy McRay, Joyce McRay Gerahty and Terry McRay.

Her heart and home was full with five children: Charles Wayne Rader, Sandra Kay Rader Sluder, Gary Michael Rader, Rebecca Lea Lamb and Joanna Lea Lamb Goan; 13 grandchildren, Ann, Tommy (in eternity with her), Sarah Elizabeth, Bobby, Missy, Salena, Brooke, Chad, Jonathon, Tegan, Tiffany, Tyler, Faaron; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral or memorial at her request, but we will have a family celebration in her memory near her birthday in November.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Hospice of Chattanooga or James H. Quillin College of Medicine where she donated her body for medical science.

