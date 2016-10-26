LINDA BAKER
Linda “Sue” Baker, 73, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at the Charleston Health Care Center in Danville.
Born March 5, 1943, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Scott Coplin and Opal Paralee Graves Montgomery.
She was a former clerk for the Mercer County Sheriff, was a librarian for Mercer Elementary School and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.
So very sorry to hear about your mom, Loved her always. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.