PAUL FINN
William “Paul” Finn, 51, of Danville, died Sunday, October 9, 2016, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Born August 28, 1965, in Bowie, Texas, he was the son of Sarah E. Clepper (Steve) Williams and John Wayne (Sharon) Finn.
He was owner and operator of Title Wave Entertainment in Harrodsburg and Danville.
1 Comment
Hated to see Paul Finn’s picture and realize he had died!! Fine young man. Always greeted customers at his business. He also loved his pets that would be at his business.
Thoughts and prayers extended to Paul’s family.