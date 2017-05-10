Titans and Bulldogs track teams prepare for Region

Arpan Dixit

With rain a factor, the conditions on the track were not ideal, but that didn’t stop teams from competing for one of the biggest track meets of the season, the Central Kentucky Conference, which was held on Friday, May 5, in Danville.

Mercer boys placed first overall with the girls finishing in third. The Burgin Bulldogs placed ninth overall with the Lady Bulldogs finishing 12th. Here is a recap of the events.

MERCER

Junior Mishi Easterling and seniors D Smith, Camden Martin and Tanner Robins placed first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 45.50. Easterling also finished second in the long jump with a 20-04.25 jump.

Seniors Dustin Baker, Chase Edwards and Robins along with Easterling finished first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:34.51. Edwards, Baker, junior Ty Divine and sophomore Marcus Lewis placed first in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:42.24.

Mercer placed first in all of the relay events except for the 4×800 meter relay, in which they placed second.

BURGIN

This was one of the more impressive meets for the Burgin Bulldogs as they finished first in 3200 meter run as well as third in the same event. Junior Trevar Lay won the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:51.39 and his teammate, sophomore Daylan Hodges, placed third with a 11.25.17 time.

Senior Wesley Stewart finished 14th in the 100 meter dash. Stewart also placed 12th in the 200 meter dash.

Senior Wesley Qualls placed third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:06.36. Qualls, Hodges, Lay and sophomore Drew Hatfield finished seventh in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:29.16.

Hatfield, Qualls, Lay and senior Michael McKenzie placed fifth in the 4×400 meter relay with a 4:10.75 time.

