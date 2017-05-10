Qualls nets record 40 points at B.C. meet

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Winning a track event takes a lot of repetition in practice to perfect your skill, but winning four individual events in one meet rarely happens in track and field.

Burgin senior Wesley Qualls achieved that feat during the Bluegrass Conference (BC) meet on Thursday, May 4. The BC meet was hosted by Nicholas County, and it consists of smaller schools in a smaller conference that Burgin competes in. Qualls is the first male athlete to ever score 40 points in one meet at Burgin.

Not only did Qualls win four races, but Burgin also won the overall meet. Qualls competed and won in the 1600 meter run, 400 meter run, 800 meter run and the high jump. Qualls said despite the team being really young, they plan to make noise during region play this weekend at Boyle County.

“As every track athlete knows, it is extremely difficult to score 40 points,” said Qualls. “I remember winning my first ever BC race, and it was a pretty magical moment. Now, saying I won four races in one meet is just unbelievable.”

