Mundy named new director of Mercer Transformation

Molly Hogan

Herald Staff

mhogan@harrodsburgherald.com

Tracy Mundy has been named the executive director at Mercer Transformation. Mundy said she couldn’t be more excited for the role. “It’s phenomenal. This is something that I’ve kind of had in the back of my head for years,” she said.

A Boyle County native, Mundy comes to Harrodsburg by way of Berea, with a few other stops along the way. She has worked in the library systems in Boyle County and Madison County where she held positions such as outreach coordinator and computer education.

