Mooreland Avenue intersection most dangerous in Mercer

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The project to repair and expand the sidewalk on U.S.-68 has grown more complicated over the last two years.

“We’re reconfiguring this road a little bit,” said David Moses, vice-president of Integrated Engineering, the company in charge of redesigning the sidewalks.

Moses called the spot where Ky-152 and U.S.-68 meet one of the most dangerous intersections in Mercer County. As a result, the project has grown beyond merely adding sidewalks to include fixing drainage issues, repairing a failing retaining wall and creating a safe way for pedestrians to cross the street.

