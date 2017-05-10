Mooreland Avenue intersection most dangerous in Mercer
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
The project to repair and expand the sidewalk on U.S.-68 has grown more complicated over the last two years.
“We’re reconfiguring this road a little bit,” said David Moses, vice-president of Integrated Engineering, the company in charge of redesigning the sidewalks.
Moses called the spot where Ky-152 and U.S.-68 meet one of the most dangerous intersections in Mercer County. As a result, the project has grown beyond merely adding sidewalks to include fixing drainage issues, repairing a failing retaining wall and creating a safe way for pedestrians to cross the street.
