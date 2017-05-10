Mercer residents demand action on abandoned houses

Robert Moore

During a trip to Cornishville on Tuesday, people were working on their homes, cutting grass, painting and cleaning the siding.

Then there is the house at 4501 Cornishville Road, which has sat vacant for years. A while back, neighbors say someone removed the roofing in order to sell it for scrap. Today, the house sits with its skeleton exposed to the sky, slowly falling apart.

Citizens from the little town on the Chaplin River went before the Mercer County Fiscal Court Tuesday morning to plead their case.

“It’s not fair,” said one resident who refused to identify herself, saying she feared reprisals from the property owners. “It should not be allowed.”

