Keeping it simple at Broadway Days: Good Food, Good Music May 19-20

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Break out your lawn chairs, it’s time for the Second Annual Broadway Days.

The celebration of Kentucky’s Oldest Street begins 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and runs through Saturday, May 20.

There’s no admission for the event which features live music, food, poetry, fashion, art and more.

Some of the activities at last year’s festival have been phased out temporarily, said Syndicat “Sid” Dunn, who is organizing the event.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.