A snapshot of history

Molly Hogan
Herald Staff
May is National Historical Preservation Month and Mercer County is full of community members who work tirelessly to keep history alive. Local historian Anna Armstrong grew up in a family of artists, photographers and historians. They provided the raw materials she preserves in  the Armstrong Archives.

“I’m a lifelong native of Harrodsburg. I was born and raised here. I did go away for a while and traveled, but I came back and have been here ever since,” the 73-year-old said.

Anna Armstrong stands with some of the work from the Armstrong Archives that is displayed upstairs at the judicial center.

