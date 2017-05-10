A snapshot of history

Molly Hogan

Herald Staff

mhogan@harrodsburgherald.com

May is National Historical Preservation Month and Mercer County is full of community members who work tirelessly to keep history alive. Local historian Anna Armstrong grew up in a family of artists, photographers and historians. They provided the raw materials she preserves in the Armstrong Archives.

“I’m a lifelong native of Harrodsburg. I was born and raised here. I did go away for a while and traveled, but I came back and have been here ever since,” the 73-year-old said.

