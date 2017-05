Lee Mellor Anderson, 70, of Harrodsburg, husband of Marjorie Chipman Anderson, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at his home.

Born April 6, 1947, in Jamestown, N.Y., he was the son of the late Howard and Nannie Paulson Anderson.

He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, was a former employee of Gateway in Harrodsburg, a farmer and a member of the Cornerstone Assembly of God in Danville.