Place your Bets On Friday’s Gallery Hop

If you’ve been too busy to put together your outfit for 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby this weekend, you might want to race on down to Main Street in Harrodsburg on Friday.

There will be a gallery hop Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. with Main Street showing off their finest Derby wear. The event is being put on by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program.

Even if you have your outfit together, it will still be fun to attend the gallery hop. Local artists will show their art in front of downtown stores. There will also be performers from Studio G to entertain the crowds.

Merchants will also be providing light refreshments, said Amy Kays Huffman, who, with Tonya Schroeder, has planned the event.

“We hope people will come out,” Kays Huffman said. “Hopefully this will draw some attention to local business downtown.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.