Not Enough Room In Burgin For Blue Zoom And Skyline

It was a scene straight out of a classic cowboy movie updated for the 21st century. Instead of two gunfighters squaring off at high noon, it was representatives from two internet providers squaring off at a special-called meeting of the Burgin City Council.

One thing was the same: there wasn’t room for both of them on the city’s water tower.

On one side stood Josh Kidd and Sonya Wilson of Blue Zoom Wi-Fi of Harrodsburg. On the other side stood Steve Hosner of Skyline Broadband Service of Stanford.

Since 2015, Skyline has been paying Burgin $200 a month to operate a Wi-Fi antenna on the city’s water tower.

In March, Blue Zoom asked permission to install an antenna of their own.The company is offering free Wi-Fi on city-owned property, similar to the service they offer in downtown Harrodsburg. However, they want Skyline to remove their’s first.

Josh Kidd of Blue Zoom said two Wi-Fi towers in such close proximity would cause disconnections and data slowdowns.

“Sharing the water tower would cause a lot of interference,” Kidd said. He likened the situation to remote control cars. “They’ll overlap each other and neither one will work correctly.”

