Lady Bulldogs drop district match up with West Jessamine

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Although the effort is still not quite where Coach Taylor Bottoms wants it to be, the Burgin Lady Bulldogs are improving steadily as the season continues. The Lady Bulldogs lost 20-3 to district rival West Jessamine (10-12) in three innings on Monday, May 1, but they showed signs of getting better and improving.

“I told them after the game they just have to want it,” said Bottoms. “I know they’re young and I know there is a lot of improvement ahead, but they have to see it now and be prepared to earn it later.”

Junior pitcher Grace Osbourn took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs, pitching two innings. West Jessamine’s Addison White earned the win for the Lady Colts, pitching a complete game while giving up only three runs.

Freshman Kelci Hammons and senior Allison Harlow drove in two of the three runs for Burgin as they showed improvement on offense and on the base paths.

