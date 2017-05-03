Haggin To Host 7th Annual Health Fair On Saturday, May 20

The James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital is holding their 7th Annual Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 20, at the Mercer County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon.

Participants can receive pulmonary function testing, a comprehensive metabolic panel, thyroid and lipid profile all for $20, plus PSA for men for $5.

Blood will be drawn for testing Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the hospital. Test results can be picked up at the fair.

In addition, visitors can get comprehensive health assessments, nutrition counseling, bone density scans, blood pressure checks, healthy snacks and free promotional swag.

The health fair is one of the most popular events the hospital holds. Last year, at least 100 went to Haggin every day to have their to have their blood drawn.

The biggest change this year is the venue. The health fair will be held at the Stable, the farmer’s market pavilion on the Mercer County Fairgrounds.

That means May’s notoriously fickle weather won’t be a factor this year.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.