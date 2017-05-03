Burgin Independent Names New Superintendent

Will Begley has been named the new superintendent of the Burgin Independent School District.

“Mr. Begley brings twenty three years of educational experience in the areas of classroom teacher, coach, principal, and campus supervisor,” said Burgin Board of Education Chairman Bob Clark. “He is very familiar with the unique educational experience that our school system provides for each and every student. His hands on approach makes him exceptionally well suited to the educational philosophy of Burgin Independent Schools.”

Prior to joining Burgin, Begley served with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Office of Next-Generation Learners. He has been campus supervisor-principal at the Kentucky School for the Deaf in Danville since 2014. From 2010 to 2014, he served as the principal at Boyle County High School. During his tenure at Boyle County High School, the school was recognized as a “Distinguished” school by KDE.

Begley will begin his four-year contract on July 1, replacing Martha Collier, who is retiring.

A meet and greet is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Burgin library.