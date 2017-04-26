Titans take down Bulldogs

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Titans (8-8) needed only four innings to put away the Burgin Bulldogs (0-6), with a final score of 17-0 on Wednesday, April 19.

The Bulldogs struggled to get anything going against Mercer’s two pitchers, juniors Hunter Armstrong and Hunter Lewis. Armstrong, who got the win, pitched two innings, gave up one hit, no runs, no walks and three strikeouts. Hunter Lewis came in and relieved Armstrong by pitching two innings, giving up no hits, no runs, no walks and four strikeouts.

Mercer compiled 14 hits compared to only one for Burgin.

Armstrong, senior Tanner Robins, freshman Tyler Stephens and junior Andrew McGinnis were the only Titans with multiple hits on the evening. Coach Adam Shartzer was happy with his team’s effort and talked about how important was to get younger guys some playing time because you never know when they will be called upon.

“Anytime you get guys experience, it is critical you do so,” said Shartzer. “Younger guys who don’t necessarily see a lot of time have a chance to prove themselves.”

Sophomore Cameron Hurst took the loss for the Bulldogs pitching one and one thirds innings, giving up 10 runs on eight hits, two walks and no strikeouts.

