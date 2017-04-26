Robins to play baseball at Lincoln Trail

Arpan Dixit

Finally getting that commitment out of the way can relieve a lot of pressure and stress for a high school athlete.

It certainly did for Mercer senior Tanner Robins, when he announced last Wednesday, April 19, he will be attending Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois to continue his baseball career.

LT is a community college that has seen a lot of their players go on to play at the Division-I level after two years with the Statesmen.

“It had the small-town feel to it, similar to Harrodsburg, and that really appealed to my liking,” said Robins. “It just seemed like a good place where I can focus on school and baseball for the next two years.”

Robins said he has met with the coaching staff and they came across as coaches who knew the game and knew how to make players better.

