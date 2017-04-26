Nathan Hawkins Is Just A Good Old Boy

There is one thing that is undeniable about Mercer County: its sense of community and support. When anyone is down, someone is always there to lift them up. And that couldn’t be more evident than when the community surrounded Nathan Hawkins.

Nathan was born eight weeks premature and only weighed one pound at birth. He has cerebral palsy, is deaf and, at age 35, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer this year.

“His life has been so difficult,” said Nathan’s younger sister Crystal. “Despite all of the hardship, he has a smile on his face. Even if he’s feeling bad, he’ll tell you he’s fine.”

Crystal said she wanted to do something to make Nathan happy. Since he couldn’t drive a car, she decided to give him something that he could drive.

On Sunday, April 9, Nathan took his first drive in a golf cart painted like the General Lee in “the Dukes of Hazzard” TV show before a crowd of family and friends at Anderson-Dean Community Park.

“It’s been really amazing to me to see all the help and try and do something good for Nathan,” Crystal said.

