Mercer takes Boyle County Invitational by storm

Both Burgin and Mercer track and field teams put up a strong showing in Danville on Friday, April 21, for the Boyle County Invitational. The Mercer boys’ team took home first place with 160.50 points in front of Boyle County, who had 130. The Lady Titans placed third with 102 points. Boyle County won the overall girls competition with 140.70 points. The Burgin boys’ team showed improvement by placing eighth overall with 23 points.

MERCER BOYS

Junior Aaron Johnson, who has been impressive all season, put on another great performance, taking first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.16, first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.90 and second in the high jump with a jump of 6-04.00.

Johnson also placed first, along with freshman Lukas Jones, junior Ty Divine and senior Chase Edwards, in the 4×400 meter relay.

MERCER GIRLS

The Lady Titans had a strong showing as well. Although they finished in third, they placed first in many events.

One of those events was the 4×800 relay, which saw freshman Haley Blevins, juniors Faith and Lexy Lake and senior Hailey Stinnett placed first with a time of 10:19.26.

Blevins also placed first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:06.26 and third in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:47.69.

BURGIN BOYS

Senior Wesley Qualls had the best individual performance for the Bulldogs. Qualls placed fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:53.30. His teammate, sophomore Drew Hatfield, placed 13th in the event with a time of 5:19.34.

Qualls also placed eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.86.

Junior Cade Shearer placed third in the shot put with a 12.21-meter throw. Shearer also placed seventh in the discus with a 32.74-meter throw.

BURGIN GIRLS

The Lady Bulldogs put up a valiant effort. Although they were unable to place in the final standings, a lot of Lady Bulldogs placed in individual events and gained a lot of experience.

