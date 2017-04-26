Mercer Students Win Big In Conservation Competition

Ashton Dawahare, a fourth grader at Mercer Intermediate School and Mary Joyce, a senior at Mercer County Senior High School, both earned top honors at this year’s Mercer County Conservation District Art/Writing Awards Banquet.

The theme for this year’s contest was “Backyard Adventures, Exploring Trees in Your Hometown” and garnered a total of 1,242 art entries and 278 essays from both Burgin Independent and Mercer County schools.

Art submissions were open to Elementary and Intermediate schools. Dawahare’s painting won first place for Mercer County Intermediate School, as well as earning top honors for the county. His project was then submitted at the state level where he was awarded second place.

“I did not expect it. I was excited and happy and kind of nervous,” Dawahare said. He was chosen for second place out of over 44,000 state-wide entries.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.