Mercer County Fiscal Court Unveils $11 Million Budget

The Mercer County Fiscal Court has unveiled their proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The preliminary budget totals slightly over $11 million. The biggest allocations include $3.8 million, 35-percent of the budget, for the general fund; $2.1 million, 19.5-percent, for the road fund; $1.677 million, 15.25-percent, for the jail fund, and $1.661 million, 15.1-percent, for net profit and payroll.

Other notable expenses include $376,225 in Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) funds, $873,528 in federal grants and $407,973 in landfill funds.

The fiscal court will give the preliminary budget a first reading at the next meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

