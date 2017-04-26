Harrodsburg Reconsiders Charging Police Mileage

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners is reconsidering a recent decision to charge city police officers who live outside Mercer County for taking their cars home.

In January, the commission voted 4–1 to require Harrodsburg Police officers living outside Mercer County to pay mileage for every mile they travel outside county limits.

Commissioner Scott Moseley voted against the ordinance, saying the policy allowed officers to respond to emergencies faster and helped magnify police presence in the community. He called the ordinance an “injustice.”

“I think we need to rectify it,” Moseley said.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.