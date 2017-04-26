Harrodsburg First Earns State Honors

The Harrodsburg First Main Street program has received recognition from the state.

Harrodsburg First has earned the award for the Best Main Street Program in 2017 for Oktoberfest, which brought thousands of people downtown last fall, while Goldie Goldsmith-Vigneri, who chairs the Harrodsburg First promotion committee, earned the 2017 Spirit of Main Street Award for her efforts promoting the business district.

Over the years, Goldsmith-Vigneri—whose career highlights include singing in the High Notes Quartet on local TV, helping Macho Man Randy Savage promote himself during the early years of his career, performing stand up comedy and appearing on WHBN-AM—has brought some showbiz glamor to Harrodsburg. She has brought national acts like Sierra Noble, Meghan Lindsey and Alison Krauss to Mercer County. The Thriller Dancers, also known as the Studio G Dancers, are the highlight of every Halloween.

“I do what I do because I love it here,” said Goldsmith-Vigneri, who said she was “pleasantly shocked” to receive the award.

