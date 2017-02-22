Titans End Burgin’s Season In District Opener

It was another tough night to be a Burgin Bulldog as Coach Don Irvine’s team’s season came to a close Tuesday against the Mercer County in the opening round of the 46th District Tournament.

The Bulldogs had many highs this season, winning five games in a row earlier this year, which was their longest winning streak in five seasons. Unfortunately, the Titans with junior Trevon Faulkner and company were too much for Burgin for a second time this season.

Faulkner scored a game high 20 points and had plenty of help from his teammates. Senior Rhyan Lanham scored 13 points, junior Aaron Johnson scored 12 points and sophomore Carter Baughman scored 10 points to round out the double digit scoring for the Titans in their 77-35 win.

It was tough for Burgin to bring the ball up the court all game as Mercer’s aggressive full-court press proved to be the deciding factor. The Titans forced 10 turnovers in the first five minutes of the game to pull ahead early.

Irvine was pleased with his team’s effort, but said they needed to execute better if they wanted a chance to win the game.

“We tried to penetrate deeper into our offense without making some passes to run time off,” said Irvine. “We just had a hard time handling the ball so our effort was fine, the execution was just bad.”

