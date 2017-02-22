Salvisa Christian Serves Community With Free Clothes

Just down the road, on Highway 127 at Salvisa Christian Church, four ladies have made it their mission to help the community.

“There was a need for it and we wanted to do something,” said Charlotte Fallis, who, along with Pamela Votaw, Vicki Brown and Debbie Stopher, runs the Free Clothes Day at the church.

The project started in 2011, inspired by a trip the congregation took to New Orleans, La., to help with Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

“They saw the need there and thought it was something we could bring back to our own community,” Fallis said. “We were all retiring so it just fell into place.”

Since its beginning, Free Clothes Day has given out 63,615 articles of clothing. Votaw said they see an average of 15-20 customers the first Monday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Despite the short window, the ladies are always available to meet community members if they can’t come at the designated hours. Fallis said they usually end up giving out 100–200 items of clothing each month on their off hours.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.