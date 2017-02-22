Porter Named New Corning Plant Manager

Amy Porter has made history. She has been named the plant manager of Corning Incorporated’s Harrodsburg facility. While Corning has female plant managers in several other facilities, Porter is the first woman to take the job in Harrodburg.

Porter, who assumed her duties as plant manager on Jan. 1, was also the first woman to serve as operations manager in Harrodsburg when she transferred to the facility in 2015.

“When I came here, I wanted to gain more experience and build my skills and reputation so that I could position myself one day to be a plant manager somewhere for Corning,” Porter said. “I was humbled and honored to be offered this opportunity, and to be the first female plant manager.”

Porter replaces Pat Carrothers, who was appointed to a new role with the company.

“Amy will be a fantastic plant manager and will continue to build on progress we have made over the past few years,” Carrothers said. “She works hard and gets results, and cares about people. In addition to a great work ethic, she has a unique combination of technical and people skills.”

