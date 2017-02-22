Mercer County Grand Jury Indicts 16

The Mercer County Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on animal cruelty, theft and drugs.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

A Salvisa man sits in jail awaiting trial on charges of animal cruelty, burglary and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Brandon Hellmig, 19, of 2380 Oregon Road, Salvisa, is accused of breaking into Old Fort Harrod State Park on January 13 and 14. Court documents say Hellmig induced or assisted three unidentified juveniles into breaking into the park, where they caused up to $1,500 in damages. Hellmig is also accused of killing a sheep.

The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Hellmig for first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (three counts) and third-degree burglary, all class D felonies; second-degree burglary, a class B misdemeanor; second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree cruelty to animals. Hellmig’s bail was set at $10,000. The arresting officer, Patrolman Chad Baker (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

