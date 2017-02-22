Lady Titans Take Out Burgin in District Tournament Opener

It was a tough way to end the season for the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-22) as they took on the Lady Titans (22-6) in the first round of the 46th district tournament held at East Jessamine High School on Monday night.

Burgin struggled to get into a rhythm all night as they ended their season with a 64-19 loss to one of the best teams in the state.

Inexperience and youth riddles the Burgin roster as they have six middle-schoolers on the team, but head coach Chad Terrell has plans to work with these girls over the summer to improve their game.

“I’m going to give them a couple months off,” said Terrell, “but soon I’ll be ready to get back and do some team camps and tournaments this summer.”

Coach Chris Souder talked about how important it was to get players that haven’t played much this season the experience that the Lady Titans will need down the road.

“It is always good to get young girls minutes in tournament situations,” said Souder, “Lindsey, Zoe, Kierston and Cameron all did some really good things but more importantly gained valuable experience.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.