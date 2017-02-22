Faulkner Makes Mercer History

It has been a dream season for Mercer County’s junior guard Trevon Faulkner who recently became the school’s all-time leading scorer and the first Titan to reach the milestone of 2000 points. Heading into district play, Faulkner tallied 2, 032 points and doesn’t look to be slowing down with postseason play beginning this week.

Faulkner has shown tremendous growth since playing varsity as an 8th grader and colleges have started to take notice. His scoring, rebounds, assists and free-throw percentage have increased every season.

Faulkner points totals have gone from 7 points per game as an 8th grader to 24.3 points per game as a junior. He averaged 1.9 rebounds per game as an 8th grader, which increased to 12.1 rebounds as a junior. His free throw percentage went from 58 percent that first year to 80 percent this season. Just reading those numbers tell you what kind of basketball player and leader Trevon Faulkner has been since his time as a Titan.

Faulkner hopes to lead his team back to the Sweet 16 where they lost to eventual state-champion Dunbar in the first round last season.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.