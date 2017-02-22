Businesses Still High On Alcohol Sales

Local merchants have found themselves in a unique situation since Harrodsburg voters chose to expand alcohol sales last year. Many of them say they’re still waiting for the promised revenue to pour in. At the same time, they say they have to carry alcohol for fear of losing their business to their competitors.

“Time will tell,” said Charlie Martha, owner of C&T Food Market on Main Street.

Martha supported going wet during last year’s special election. “It should have been here years ago,” he said. “You have to give the people what they want.”

While he wasn’t one of the first applicants for an off premise beer license, Martha has made a big investment in beer sales, including adding two cooler units just for beer.

Even with that investment, he said he has not seen a huge increase in business so far. However Martha remains optimistic.

“Whatever we get, it’s still better than nothing,” Martha said.

