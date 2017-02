Samuel Wentz Curry, 81, Harrodsburg, husband of Ollie Mae Baxter Curry, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at VA Medical Center in Lexington.

Born May 5, 1935, in Marlinton, W.Va., he was the son of the late Albert and Sylvia Curry.

He was a sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a self-employed carpenter.