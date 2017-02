Kenneth Dale Shackelford, 84, of Harrodsburg, husband of Norma Dean Shackelford, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Thomson Hood V.A. Center in Wilmore.

Born Dec. 5, 1932, in Woodford County, he was the son of the late William Lindsey and Opal Wiley Shackelford.

He was a retired farmer, a member of the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church and was an Army veteran of the Korean War.