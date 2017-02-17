Shot Fired at Mercer County School Bus, No One Hurt

UPDATE: The following message was sent to parents from Mercer County Schools:

“Dear Families,

We want to make you aware of an incident that involved bus 398 on the afternoon route. As the driver stopped to let a student off the bus, a projectile coming from outside the bus hit the window and broke the window. The transportation department immediately contacted law enforcement and then the Superintendent. Officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s office arrived immediately and began their investigation.

“Thankfully, all students are safe. Students were transported home on a different bus along with school administrators. As students arrived at their home, school administrators shared this information with the family members.

“This is an active police investigation and if you or your child has any information regarding this incident, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 733-9115 or the Harrodsburg Police Department at 734-3311. Information may also be reported anonymously on the S.T.O.P. tipline on the district website, www.mercer.kyschools.us.

“When we return to school on Tuesday, counselors will be available to meet with students as needed.

“At this time, we do not have specific details. As more information develops, we will keep you updated.

“Sincerely,

“Mr. Dennis Davis,

“Mercer County Schools, Superintendent

“Esther Hayslett,

“School Safety, Mercer County Schools”

4:18 p.m.: A $1,000 reward is being offered for the person or persons who shot at a Mercer County school bus Friday afternoon.

According to Patrolman Chad Baker of the Harrodsburg Police Department, someone fired a pellet gun at a school bus full of children on South East Street in Harrodsburg.

The bus was taking children home from school.

No one was injured, Baker said, but a window was shot out.

After the shooting, the children were transferred to another bus and sent home.

Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 733-9115 or call the Harrodsburg Police Department at 734-3311.